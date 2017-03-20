Obituaries

Jesse Shatto, age 78 of Clinton

Jesse Shatto, age 78 of Clinton passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Tennova Hospice in Halls. Throughout his life Jesse loved cooking and listening to country music. Jesse was a member of Main Street Baptist in Rocky Top. He worked at Methodist Medical Center in the environmental department where he touched many lives. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and United States Army. Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth & husband Bill Plantz; father, Romanis Shatto; sister, Marie Annette Duncan.

He is survived by:

Son………………. Brian Shatto & wife Debbie of MD

Daughters……….. Leslie Shatto Key & and boyfriend Pete Saul of PA

Grandchildren…. Carly Shatto & fiancé Fred Brown

Ashley Vincenti & husband Rich

Samantha Shatto

James Duran

Great Grandsons. Dominic Vincenti & Ash Duran

Niece……………… Kelly Rae Duncan

Nephew…………. Jamie Duncan

His stepchildren whom loved him dearly… Penny Mesker

Betty Carver & husband Elmer

Bobby Westmoreland & fiancé Margo

Iva

Terry Westmoreland

Lorena & husband Andrew Meyer

Jackie Westmoreland

Dennis Westmoreland

Several step grandchildren and great grandchildren

The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. Greg Goodman officiating. Jesse’s graveside will follow at the Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

