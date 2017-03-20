Obituaries
Jesse Shatto, age 78 of Clinton
Jesse Shatto, age 78 of Clinton passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Tennova Hospice in Halls. Throughout his life Jesse loved cooking and listening to country music. Jesse was a member of Main Street Baptist in Rocky Top. He worked at Methodist Medical Center in the environmental department where he touched many lives. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and United States Army. Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth & husband Bill Plantz; father, Romanis Shatto; sister, Marie Annette Duncan.
He is survived by:
Son………………. Brian Shatto & wife Debbie of MD
Daughters……….. Leslie Shatto Key & and boyfriend Pete Saul of PA
Grandchildren…. Carly Shatto & fiancé Fred Brown
Ashley Vincenti & husband Rich
Samantha Shatto
James Duran
Great Grandsons. Dominic Vincenti & Ash Duran
Niece……………… Kelly Rae Duncan
Nephew…………. Jamie Duncan
His stepchildren whom loved him dearly… Penny Mesker
Betty Carver & husband Elmer
Bobby Westmoreland & fiancé Margo
Iva
Terry Westmoreland
Lorena & husband Andrew Meyer
Jackie Westmoreland
Dennis Westmoreland
Several step grandchildren and great grandchildren
The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. Greg Goodman officiating. Jesse’s graveside will follow at the Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com