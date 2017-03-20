Obituaries
Delcia Marie Ruby, Kingston
Delcia Marie Ruby, a long time resident of Roane County, went to meet her Lord early Thursday morning, March 16,
2017. Born 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, she received her Bachelor of Education from the Ohio State University. She
worked as a teacher, social worker and most recently she was an Education Coordinator for the State of Tennessee. When
she retired she began working with the Salvation Army and worked tirelessly with them until 2013. She loved to read,
especially her Bible. She was an active member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and loved her
church family tremendously. She was always seeking ways she could reach out and help those in need around her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Ruby; her son, Daniel and her sister, Katherine (Kitty) Casto. She is
survived by her sons; Ralph Ruby and Mark Ruby of Grandview; daughters, Cindy Wilson and husband, Tim of
Knoxville, Sandy Harrington and husband, Bruce of Collingsworth, Mississippi; twelve grandchildren and spouses and
nine great–grandchildren.
She was a blessing to all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”
(John 14:3 NIV)
The family will receive friends 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian
Church with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Dale Watson officiating. Graveside
service will follow in church cemetery, 1705 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be
made to your local Salvation Army. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral
Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.