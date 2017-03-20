Obituaries
Mildred Imogene Hacker, Harriman
Mildred Imogene Hacker, age 87, of Harriman, passed away on Friday, March 17,
2017, at Harriman Care & Rehabilitation Center. She is preceded in death by her
husband, James Edward Hacker; parents, Jim & Pearl Snow; sister, Juanita
Miller; and brother, Carl Lee Snow.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Margaret Herrell of Azle, Texas; sons, Bill
Hacker of Venice, Florida, & Jeff Hacker of Cornelius, Oregon; 10 grandchildren;
12 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Wilma Potter of Harriman & Louise
Peters of Forrest Park, Georgia.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2017, 5 – 7 p.m., at
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman; funeral service will immediately follow with
Matt Edwards officiating. Burial at 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2017, in Oak
Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the
Hacker family.
