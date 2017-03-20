BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Mildred Imogene Hacker, Harriman

Obituaries

Mildred Imogene Hacker, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mildred Imogene Hacker, age 87, of Harriman, passed away on Friday, March 17, 
2017, at Harriman Care & Rehabilitation Center.  She is preceded in death by her 
husband, James Edward Hackerparents, Jim & Pearl Snow; sister, Juanita 
Miller; and brother, Carl Lee Snow. 
 
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Margaret Herrell of Azle, Texas; sons, Bill 
Hacker of Venice, Florida, & Jeff Hacker of Cornelius, Oregon10 grandchildren
12 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Wilma Potter of Harriman & Louise 
Peters of Forrest Park, Georgia. 
 
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2017, 5 – 7 p.m., at 
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman; funeral service will immediately follow with 
Matt Edwards officiating.  Burial at 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2017, in Oak 
Grove Cemetery, Rockwood.  Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the 
Hacker family.  
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: