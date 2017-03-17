Obituaries
Homer R. Hutson, Rocky Top
Homer R. Hutson, age 75 of Rocky Top passed away on March 3, 2017 at his residence. Throughout his life he loved coaching softball and was an avid Lady Vols fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mamie Hutson; brothers and sisters.
He is survived by:
Sons……………….. Homer Hutson, Jr.
Joseph Hutson
Steve Hutson & wife Tracy
Christopher Hutson
Daughters……… Anna Wilburn & husband Dwayne
Angela Acra & husband Danny
Christie Smith & husband Brock
Brother………….. Raymond Hutson
Sister……………… Donna Hutson
21 Grandchildren
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
