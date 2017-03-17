Obituaries

Homer R. Hutson, Rocky Top

Homer R. Hutson, age 75 of Rocky Top passed away on March 3, 2017 at his residence. Throughout his life he loved coaching softball and was an avid Lady Vols fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mamie Hutson; brothers and sisters.

He is survived by:

Sons……………….. Homer Hutson, Jr.

Joseph Hutson

Steve Hutson & wife Tracy

Christopher Hutson

Daughters……… Anna Wilburn & husband Dwayne

Angela Acra & husband Danny

Christie Smith & husband Brock

Brother………….. Raymond Hutson

Sister……………… Donna Hutson

21 Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

