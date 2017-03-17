Obituaries

Mary Lou Teas Church, Oliver Springs



Mary Lou Teas Church, was born in Muscatine, Iowa on April 29, 1935. She married Franklin Donald (Don) Church, Sr. on April 2, 1957 in Pensacola, Florida. While living in Memphis, Tennessee, Mary Lou worked as a florist and an operator for the telephone company. She eventually became a homemaker and she and Don raised three children together. She and Don were married until his death in August 2000.

During her life, Mary Lou had the opportunity to live in many different places including Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas. She was a member of the Eastern Star during her years in Oliver Springs, Tennessee and had been a member of the Rainbow Girls as a teenager. She and her family had also been members of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee during their time living in Oliver Springs.

Her greatest love in life was her family. She was a devoted mother and wife; and all who know her as a friend had a friend for life. She was a kind and gentle woman with a warm smile and laugh that instantly made everyone feel comfortable in her presence. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading and watching classic movies while she was able.

In 2012, she began to display symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and dementia/Alzheimer’s. While she fought bravely throughout the course of her illness, she finally went home to be with Jesus on March 13, 2017. She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Donald (Don) Church, Sr., and her son, Franklin Donald (Donnie) Church, Jr. She is survived by her eldest daughter and son-in-law, Cecelia Marie Church-Stevenson and Jeremy C. Stevenson of Winchester, Kentucky, her youngest daughter, Juanita Charmaine Church of Greenfield, Indiana, and her younger sister, Irene Cecelia Teas, of Decherd, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends, Friday, March 17, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Blackburn officiating. Graveside service will be held, Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Church family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

