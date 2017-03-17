Obituaries
Eleanor Koenig Rogers, Kingston
Eleanor Koenig Rogers, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living in
Kingston. She was born January 20, 1928 in LaGrange, Georgia. During WWII, she met the love of her life, Glenn C.
Rogers. They married August 7, 1945 and started their married life in Oak Ridge where Glenn worked as a physicist at
K-25 Nuclear Plant. After a brief residency in Harriman, they moved to Kingston in 1953, where they raised their four
sons and lived there for the remainder of their lives. Eleanor worked for the Roane County Board of Education, Dr. Joe
Williams DDS, AGA Insurance and for many years at Lincoln Income Life Insurance. In the late 80’s, she was an
original owner/manager of Vol-State Insurance in Kingston. She was an active member of Kingston First Baptist Church
and the Daughter of the American Revolution. Eleanor’s late husband was very active in the Elks Club and she
participated with him in many club activities where she had many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband,
Glenn C. Rogers; parents, John and Mamie Koenig; brothers, John and Garland C. Koenig.
SURVIVORS
SonsGlenn C. Rogers, Jr and Kay of Canton, GA
Rick Rogers and Frances of Oxford, GA
Tom Rogers and Daley of Kingston
Mark Rogers of Kingston
8 grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law
Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends
The family will receive friends 3:00 – 5:00 pm, Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service
following at 5:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jodi McLoud officiating. Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday at
Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Online
register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the
arrangements.