Eleanor Koenig Rogers, Kingston

Eleanor Koenig Rogers , age 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednes day, March 1 5 , 2017 , at Brookdale Senior Living in

Kingston. She was born January 20, 1928 in LaGrange, Georgia. During WWII, she met the love of her life, Glenn C.

Rogers. They married August 7, 1945 and started their married life in Oak Ridge where Glenn worked as a physicist at

K-25 Nuclear Plant. After a brief residency in Harriman, they moved to Kingston in 1953, where they raised their four

sons and lived there for the remainder of their lives. Eleanor worked for the Roane County Board of Education, Dr. Joe

Williams DDS, AGA Insurance and for many years at Lincoln Income Life Insurance. In the late 80’s, she was an

original owner/manager of Vol-State Insurance in Kingston. She was an active member of Kingston First Baptist Church

and the Daughter of the American Revolution. Eleanor’s late husband was very active in the Elks Club and she

participated with him in many club activities where she had many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband,