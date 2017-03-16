Featured

Man dies in Mobile Home Fire South of Rockwood

Posted on by in Featured, News with

West Roane County Fire, Sheriffs Department Officials and State Fire Inspectors were on the scene of a fatal structure fire on Mountain View road south of Rockwood this morning. The call came in around 3am at 1142 Mountain View road to a mobile home on fire. The fire did claim the life of one male. There were some concerns over the possibility of another body but that was ruled out and the search called off around 11am today. Roane Rescue squad members were called to the scene to transport the body to U.T. Medical Center for an examination to help determine the cause of death. No name has been released at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

