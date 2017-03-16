Obituaries

Terrance “Terry” Lynn Lane, Lake City

Terrance “Terry” Lynn Lane, age 58 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at his residence. Terry was born on March 9, 1959 in Anderson County, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed four-wheeling and working around the house. Terry is preceded in death by his father, James W. Lane, and his brothers, Bill Lane and Ray Lane.

Survivors:

Mother Ruby Harmon Lake City

Son Brian Lane and Tiffany Sevierville

Daughter Heather Linden and Dustin Lake City

Special Companion Cheryl Nolan Lake City

Brothers John Lane and Donna Lake City

Randy Lane and Tammy Lake City

Tim Lane Lake City

Sisters Margaret Sharp and Mike Lake City

Faye Hall Lake City

Grandchildren Chance Williams, Andrew Williams

Briana Lane, and Michaela Naranjo

Special Friend Steve Pyle

Several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

The Funeral Service will follow visitation at 7:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewayne Fortner officiating.

You can also view Terry’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

