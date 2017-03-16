Obituaries
Terrance “Terry” Lynn Lane, Lake City
Terrance “Terry” Lynn Lane, age 58 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at his residence. Terry was born on March 9, 1959 in Anderson County, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed four-wheeling and working around the house. Terry is preceded in death by his father, James W. Lane, and his brothers, Bill Lane and Ray Lane.
Survivors:
Mother Ruby Harmon Lake City
Son Brian Lane and Tiffany Sevierville
Daughter Heather Linden and Dustin Lake City
Special Companion Cheryl Nolan Lake City
Brothers John Lane and Donna Lake City
Randy Lane and Tammy Lake City
Tim Lane Lake City
Sisters Margaret Sharp and Mike Lake City
Faye Hall Lake City
Grandchildren Chance Williams, Andrew Williams
Briana Lane, and Michaela Naranjo
Special Friend Steve Pyle
Several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
The Funeral Service will follow visitation at 7:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewayne Fortner officiating.
You can also view Terry’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.