Terrance “Terry” Lynn Lane, Lake City

Terrance “Terry” Lynn Lane, age 58 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at his residence. Terry was born on March 9, 1959 in Anderson County, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed four-wheeling and working around the house. Terry is preceded in death by his father, James W. Lane, and his brothers, Bill Lane and Ray Lane.
Survivors:
Mother                                               Ruby Harmon                                                            Lake City
Son                                                     Brian Lane and Tiffany                                              Sevierville
Daughter                                            Heather Linden and Dustin                                      Lake City
Special Companion                           Cheryl Nolan                                                             Lake City
Brothers                                             John Lane and Donna                                               Lake City
                                                            Randy Lane and Tammy                                          Lake City
                                                            Tim Lane                                                                    Lake City
Sisters                                                 Margaret Sharp and Mike                                        Lake City
                                                            Faye Hall                                                                    Lake City
Grandchildren                                   Chance Williams, Andrew Williams
                                                            Briana Lane, and Michaela Naranjo
Special Friend                                    Steve Pyle
Several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
The Funeral Service will follow visitation at 7:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewayne Fortner officiating.
 
You can also view Terry’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com.
 
 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

