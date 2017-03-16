Obituaries
Paul E. (Buddy) Hickey, Jr, North Hollywood, California (formerly of Rockwood)
Mr. Paul E. (Buddy) Hickey, Jr., age, 78 of North Hollywood, California (formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee) passed away on December 1, 2016 at his home. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockwood High School. Paul was predeceased by his parents Frances Abel Hickey and Paul E. Hickey, Sr. and one nephew, Ronald E. Shumate, Jr.
He is survived by:
Sister: Margaret “Micki” Shumate of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Nieces: Laura Shumate Coulston (Jeff) of Scottsboro, Alabama
Lisa Shumate Wilson (Gary) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
3 Nieces and 3 Nephews
After graduating from high school Paul went to Memphis State University to study dramatics for a year before
moving to New York City. He was accepted into the prestigious Stella Adler School of Dramatics where such
notables as Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro studied. He did a great deal of off Broadway and summer stock.
One of his favorites was appearing in an off Broadway production of West Side Story in the late 50’s. In the 70’s
Paul moved to Hollywood, California where he lived until his death. Again he was following his dream of acting.
He was in the soap opera called “The Doctors” in the late 70’s, and had a large part in the movie entitled “The
Pigs” which played at the Local Midtown Drive-in.
In his later years in Hollywood he worked for Bob Hope where he met many famous stars. When Paul retired from
his job there Mrs. Hope wrote him a letter thanking him for walking with her husband in the evening.
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, March 18, 2017 Family will receive from 1:00pm to 2:30pm in the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:30pm. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove
Cemetery.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Paul E. (Buddy) Hickey, Jr.