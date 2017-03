Obituaries

Teresa Shelton, Norris

Teresa Shelton, age 64 of Norris passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at her residence. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Barbara Shelton. Teresa’s family will have a memorial service and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funreral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

