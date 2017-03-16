Obituaries

Jeanette “Jeane” Harmon, age 53 of Clinton

Jeanette “Jeane” Harmon, age 53 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017

at Park West Medical Center. Throughout her life Jeane enjoyed quilting, cooking,

studying genealogy with her sister, Jennifer but most of all spending time

with her grandchildren. Jeane was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Harness

She is survived by:

Loving husband…………. Richard Harmon of Clinton

Daughter………………. Nicole Harmon of Clinton

Sons………………….. Andre Harmon of Clinton

John Harmon & wife Christina of FL

Sister……………………. Jennifer Ayers & husband Matt of Chattanooga

Brother…………….. Jonathan Harness & wife Tracy of Knoxville

Grandchildren…….. Keegan Bullock, Kaison Ward, & Kinsleigh Lauderdale

Sister-in-law………….. Angel Hembree & husband Roger

Brother-in-law……… Eddie Harmon & wife Wilma

Several nieces, nephews and special friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 17, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.

Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Larry Webster.

Jeane’s graveside will be 2:00 pm, Saturday at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to East Tennesee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville, TN.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

