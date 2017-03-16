Obituaries
Jeanette “Jeane” Harmon, age 53 of Clinton
Jeanette “Jeane” Harmon, age 53 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017
at Park West Medical Center. Throughout her life Jeane enjoyed quilting, cooking,
studying genealogy with her sister, Jennifer but most of all spending time
with her grandchildren. Jeane was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Harness
She is survived by:
Loving husband…………. Richard Harmon of Clinton
Daughter………………. Nicole Harmon of Clinton
Sons………………….. Andre Harmon of Clinton
John Harmon & wife Christina of FL
Sister……………………. Jennifer Ayers & husband Matt of Chattanooga
Brother…………….. Jonathan Harness & wife Tracy of Knoxville
Grandchildren…….. Keegan Bullock, Kaison Ward, & Kinsleigh Lauderdale
Sister-in-law………….. Angel Hembree & husband Roger
Brother-in-law……… Eddie Harmon & wife Wilma
Several nieces, nephews and special friends
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 17, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Larry Webster.
Jeane’s graveside will be 2:00 pm, Saturday at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to East Tennesee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville, TN.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com