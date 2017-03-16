Community
Thriving and Surviving with Cancer
UT Extension and TN Department of Health of Roane County Offering Free Workshops to Roane County Residents
Thriving and Surviving with Cancer is an evidence based program with certified leaders. It is a 6-week series designed to help community members manage their long-term health issues effectively.
Topics are:
- Helping to establish better nutrition and exercise choices in your life
- Discovering new treatment options
- Managing side effects
- Communicating with your health care professional effectively
- Leading a fuller and better life despite having a chronic condition
- Finding effective and healthy ways to deal with pain and fatigue
Dates are on Wednesday’s, May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 5th from 1-3 pm at the UT Extension office located at 3074 Roane State Highway in Harriman. Please call to register in advance. 865-376-5558.