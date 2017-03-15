Obituaries
Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Mayton, Rockwood
Mr. Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Mayton, age 51, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born January 4, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio.
Survivors include:
Sons: Eric Mayton of Kingston, TN
Justin Mayton of Knoxville, TN
3 Grandchildren
Mother: Carol Ledford of Rockwood, TN
Father: Bobby Joe Mayton of Rockwood, TN
Brothers: Robert Mayton & wife, Lucy of Harriman, TN
Charles Mayton of Rockwood, TN
Sister: Teresa Moore of Rockwood, TN
Half-Brother: Michael Ledford & wife, Lauren of Knoxville, TN
And several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee for graveside services and interment.