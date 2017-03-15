BBBTV12

Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Mayton, Rockwood

Mr. Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Mayton, age 51, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born January 4, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio.

Survivors include:

Sons:                          Eric Mayton of Kingston, TN

Justin Mayton of Knoxville, TN

3 Grandchildren

Mother:                       Carol Ledford of Rockwood, TN

Father:                       Bobby Joe Mayton of Rockwood, TN

Brothers:                    Robert Mayton & wife, Lucy of Harriman, TN

Charles Mayton of Rockwood, TN

Sister:                         Teresa Moore of Rockwood, TN

Half-Brother:             Michael Ledford & wife, Lauren of Knoxville, TN

And several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee for graveside services and interment.

