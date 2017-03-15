Obituaries

Bertha Mae Morris Woody Westmoreland, Harriman

Mrs. Bertha Mae Morris Woody Westmoreland, age 80 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 2, 2017. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a Retired caregiver. Bertha was a Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend to all. She is preceded in death by Parents: Henry & Ruth Morris; 1st Husband: Leonard “Jack” Woody; Nephew: Timothy E. Long; Brothers: LeRoy Morris & Johnny Morris; Daughter-in-law: Mary Ruth Woody

She is survived by:

Husband: Marlin Westmoreland of Harriman, Tennessee

Son: Carl Lee Woody of Spring City, Tennessee

Daughter: Loretta Jean Sanford of Harriman, Tennessee

7 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great- Great-Grandchildren

Brothers: Claude Morris (Willetta)

Robert Morris (Pam)

David Morris

Lonnie Ray Morris (Lori)

Sisters: Margie Howell

Linda Long

Mary Sue Daniels

Host of Nieces and Nephews:

Friends and Family will meet for a Graveside service Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Smyrna Cemetery, Evansville, TN. with Bro. Bobby Lee officiating. Family Request In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials be sent to Evans Mortuary to help out on Funeral Expenses .

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Bertha Mae Morris Woody Westmoreland

