Peggy Todd McCullough, Rockwood

Mrs. Peggy Todd McCullough , age 79 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the

Renaissance Terrace Care and Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Peggy was a Member of First Christian

Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was retired Co-Owner/ Operated of Junior’s

Restaurant in Rockwood, Her and Her Husband Junior served the Rockwood Community for over 28 years

serving the “Classic Meat and 3”, “The Best Cup of Coffee” in Town ,and the Famous Coconut Pies with a “Mile

High Top”. In addition to her Love of Cooking, Peggy also loved to sew; she was accomplished and talented

seamstresses who sow for many people and businesses in the Community. She was a Member of the Tennessee

Iris Originals; she was a Past Worthy Matron of Rockwood Lodge OES #382. Peggy served for many years on the

Advisory Board of the Rockwood Rainbow Girls Assembly #46 . Above all, Peggy was a Devoted and Loving

Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all who came in contact with her along Life’s Journey. Peggy

was preceded in Death by Parents: Rev. Lester and Dovie Todd; Husband of 58 years: James C “ Junior ”