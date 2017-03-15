Obituaries
Peggy Todd McCullough, Rockwood
Mrs. Peggy Todd McCullough, age 79 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the
Renaissance Terrace Care and Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Peggy was a Member of First Christian
Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was retired Co-Owner/ Operated of Junior’s
Restaurant in Rockwood, Her and Her Husband Junior served the Rockwood Community for over 28 years
serving the “Classic Meat and 3”, “The Best Cup of Coffee” in Town ,and the Famous Coconut Pies with a “Mile
High Top”. In addition to her Love of Cooking, Peggy also loved to sew; she was accomplished and talented
seamstresses who sow for many people and businesses in the Community. She was a Member of the Tennessee
Iris Originals; she was a Past Worthy Matron of Rockwood Lodge OES #382. Peggy served for many years on the
Advisory Board of the Rockwood Rainbow Girls Assembly #46. Above all, Peggy was a Devoted and Loving
Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all who came in contact with her along Life’s Journey. Peggy
was preceded in Death by Parents: Rev. Lester and Dovie Todd; Husband of 58 years: James C “Junior”
McCullough, Jr.; Son: Clarence Ray McCullough; Brothers: John Todd & Hobert Todd
She is survived by:
Daughter: Annette M. King (Chris) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Rev. Mark McCullough (Vicki) of Oakdale, Tennessee
6 Grandchildren: Matthew King (Kristen) of Philadelphia, Tennessee
Andrew King (Jennifer) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Justin McCullough (Kayla) of Hot Springs, Arkansas
Samuel McCullough (Emily) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Reid Cannon of Harriman, Tennessee
Brady Cannon of Harriman, Tennessee
6 Great-Grandchildren: Andrew, Ben, Jace, Jack, Silas, and Eli
Brothers: Gary Todd (Connie) of Harriman, Tennessee
Steve Todd of Nashville, Tennessee
Sister: Wilma Cofer of Rockwood, Tennessee
Glenda Barnes (Ken) of Sweetwater, Tennessee
Donna Cunningham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brother-in-law: Bill W. McCullough, Sr. (Edna) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters-in-law: Pauline Todd of Nashville, Tennessee
Barbara Todd of Rockwood, Tennessee
Joann Lehman, of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews, and Cousins
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, March 17, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm in
McCullough, officiating. Interment and Concluding Services will be held following Funeral in the Oak Grove
Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. In Lieu of Flowers, The Family wishes for Memorials to be sent to First
Baptist Church Pre-School Program, P.O. Box #54, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or Bethel Baptist Church Youth
Program, 183 Clifton Cemetery Road, Spring City, Tennessee 37381.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Peggy Todd McCullough