BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Peggy Todd McCullough, Rockwood

Obituaries

Peggy Todd McCullough, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Peggy Todd McCullough, age 79 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the 
Renaissance Terrace Care and Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Peggy was a Member of First Christian 
Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was retired Co-Owner/ Operated  of Junior’s 
Restaurant in Rockwood, Her and Her Husband Junior served the Rockwood Community for over 28 years 
serving the “Classic Meat and 3”, “The Best Cup of Coffee” in Town ,and the Famous Coconut Pies with a “Mile 
High Top”.  In addition to her Love of Cooking, Peggy also loved to sew; she was accomplished and talented 
seamstresses who sow for many people and businesses in the Community. She was a Member of the Tennessee 
Iris Originals; she was a Past Worthy Matron of Rockwood Lodge OES #382.  Peggy served for many years on the 
Advisory Board of the Rockwood Rainbow Girls Assembly #46.  Above all, Peggy was a Devoted and Loving 
Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all who came in contact with her along Life’s Journey.  Peggy 
was preceded in Death by Parents: Rev. Lester and Dovie Todd; Husband of 58 years: James C “Junior” 
McCullough, Jr.; Son: Clarence Ray McCullough; Brothers: John Todd & Hobert Todd 
She is survived by: 
Daughter: Annette M. King (Chris) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Son: Rev. Mark McCullough (Vicki) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Grandchildren: Matthew King (Kristen) of Philadelphia, Tennessee 
Andrew King (Jennifer) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Justin McCullough (Kayla) of Hot Springs, Arkansas 
Samuel McCullough (Emily) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Reid Cannon of Harriman, Tennessee 
Brady Cannon of Harriman, Tennessee 
6 Great-Grandchildren: Andrew, Ben, Jace, Jack, Silas, and Eli 
Brothers: Gary Todd (Connie) of Harriman, Tennessee 
Steve Todd of Nashville, Tennessee 
Sister: Wilma Cofer of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Glenda Barnes (Ken) of Sweetwater, Tennessee 
Donna Cunningham of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Brother-in-law: Bill W. McCullough, Sr. (Edna) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sisters-in-law: Pauline Todd of Nashville, Tennessee 
Barbara Todd of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Joann Lehman, of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces and Nephews, and Cousins 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows:  Friday, March 17, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 12:00noon to 2:00pm in 
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Mark
McCullough, officiating. Interment and Concluding Services will be held following Funeral in the Oak Grove 
Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.  In Lieu of Flowers, The Family wishes for Memorials to be sent to First 
Baptist Church Pre-School Program, P.O. Box #54, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or Bethel Baptist Church Youth 
Program, 183 Clifton Cemetery Road, Spring City, Tennessee 37381. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Peggy Todd McCullough 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: