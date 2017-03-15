Michael Anthony Burnette, Rockwood

age 56 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at

Mr. Michael Anthony Burnette , age 56 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at

He loved the outdoors especially fishing, & four-wheeling. He was a Master Rook Player, & a loving husband.

He loved the outdoors especially fishing, & four-wheeling. He was a Master Rook Player, & a loving husband.