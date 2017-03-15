Obituaries
Michael Anthony Burnette, Rockwood
Mr. Michael Anthony Burnette, age 56 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at
Starr Regional Medical Center, Athens, Tennessee. Mr. Burnette was a member of Community Baptist Church.
He loved the outdoors especially fishing, & four-wheeling. He was a Master Rook Player, & a loving husband.
Michael worked in the Textile Manufacturing as a Technician. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph &
Peggy Burnette; brother, Dewayne Burnette; sisters, Shelley Burnette & Terry Burnette.
Survivors include:
Wife: Shirley Burnette of Rockwood, TN
Step-Daughter: Ranee Hackler of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren: Krystal Hackler & Cloe Hackler
Brother: James Burnette of Rockwood, TN
Sisters: Debbie Moates of Rockwood, TN
Belinda Morgan (Ronnie) of Oakdale, TN
Dee Dee Petts of Rockwood, TN
Angie Isham (Bill) of Rockwood, TN
Host of nieces & nephews
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael
Anthony Burnette.