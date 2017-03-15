BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Michael Anthony Burnette, Rockwood

Obituaries

Michael Anthony Burnette, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. Michael Anthony Burnette, age 56 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 
Starr Regional Medical Center, Athens, Tennessee.  Mr. Burnette was a member of Community Baptist Church.  
He loved the outdoors especially fishing, & four-wheeling.  He was a Master Rook Player, & a loving husband.  
Michael worked in the Textile Manufacturing as a Technician.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & 
Peggy Burnette; brother, Dewayne Burnette; sisters, Shelley Burnette & Terry Burnette. 
 
Survivors include: 
Wife: Shirley Burnette of Rockwood, TN 
Step-Daughter: Ranee Hackler of Rockwood, TN 
Grandchildren: Krystal Hackler & Cloe Hackler 
Brother: James Burnette of Rockwood, TN 
Sisters: Debbie Moates of Rockwood, TN 
Belinda Morgan (Ronnie) of Oakdale, TN 
Dee Dee Petts of Rockwood, TN 
Angie Isham (Bill) of Rockwood, TN 
Host of nieces & nephews 
 
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.  Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael 
Anthony Burnette. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: