Stanley Eugene Williams, Clinton

Stanley Eugene Williams, better known at Gene, age 68 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Gene enjoyed wood working, auto mechanic work, and watching western movies. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Williams; son, Joseph Williams; and brother, Horace Wayne Williams.

Gene is survived by his wife, Sandra Williams of Clinton, TN; sons, Jacob Williams, and Joshua Williams both of Clinton, TN; brothers, Joseph Howard Williams of Portland, Maine, and Wade Williams of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Mary Ruth Underwood of Zephyrhills, FL, Judy Christine Williams of Knoxville, TN, Geneva Mae Williams of Knoxville, TN, and Margie Lucille Arnold of Knoxville, TN; father and mother in law, Charles and Wilma Sherwood of Clinton, TN, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary LLC, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Gene’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Gene’s interment will be 11:00am on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN with full military honors. His pallbearers will be Jacob Williams, Joshua Williams, Andy Bullock, Greg McKamey, Mike Long, and John Beard. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

