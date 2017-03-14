BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Jerry L. Shultz, Lake City

Obituaries

Jerry L. Shultz, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Jerry L. Shultz, age 74 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at his residence. Jerry was born on July 29, 1942 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Luther and Pearl McMahan Shultz. He was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church in Lake City. Jerry loved to help people, garden, and travel. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Dockery.
Survivors:
Wife                                        Lynn Webb Shultz                                         Maryville
Sons                                        Rick Shultz and Shauna                                Lake City
                                                Kent Shultz                                                     Clinton
                                                Ronald Gervais                                              Knoxville
                                                John Webb Gervais                                       Springfield, MO
Sister                                      Pearlie and Gary Snider                               Lake City
Grandchildren                       KC Shultz
                                                Ashley Shultz
Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Celebration of Life Service will follow visitation on Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
 
You can also view Jerry’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: