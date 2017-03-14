Obituaries

Jerry L. Shultz, Lake City

Jerry L. Shultz, age 74 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at his residence. Jerry was born on July 29, 1942 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Luther and Pearl McMahan Shultz. He was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church in Lake City. Jerry loved to help people, garden, and travel. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Dockery.

Survivors:

Wife Lynn Webb Shultz Maryville

Sons Rick Shultz and Shauna Lake City

Kent Shultz Clinton

Ronald Gervais Knoxville

John Webb Gervais Springfield, MO

Sister Pearlie and Gary Snider Lake City

Grandchildren KC Shultz

Ashley Shultz

Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Celebration of Life Service will follow visitation on Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

You can also view Jerry’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

