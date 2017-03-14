BBBTV12

Reba Bridges Proffitt, Wartburg

Mrs. Reba Bridges Proffitt, age 93, passed away Tuesday March 14, 2017 at 
Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg. She was a member of Lee 
Village Baptist Church. Reba worked at Roane Hosiery for more than 20 
years. 
 
She was preceded in death by her husband: Mayland Proffitt. 
Two daughters: Judy Greo and Joyce Winnie. 
Two brothers: Luther and Obie Bridges. 
And two sisters: Ruth Gilmore and Treva Ellis. 
 
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: David and Jerreece Hacker. 
One brother: Dempsey Bridges. 
Three grandsons: Tony Winnie and his wife Juanita, Jamie Hacker and his 
wife Robin, and Bradley Hacker. 
And four great grandchildren 
 
The family will receive friends Friday March 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM 
at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM 
with Pastor Matt Cannon officiating. Interment will be private. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the Proffitt family. 

