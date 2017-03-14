Obituaries
Reba Bridges Proffitt, Wartburg
Mrs. Reba Bridges Proffitt, age 93, passed away Tuesday March 14, 2017 at
Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg. She was a member of Lee
Village Baptist Church. Reba worked at Roane Hosiery for more than 20
years.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Mayland Proffitt.
Two daughters: Judy Greo and Joyce Winnie.
Two brothers: Luther and Obie Bridges.
And two sisters: Ruth Gilmore and Treva Ellis.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: David and Jerreece Hacker.
One brother: Dempsey Bridges.
Three grandsons: Tony Winnie and his wife Juanita, Jamie Hacker and his
wife Robin, and Bradley Hacker.
And four great grandchildren
The family will receive friends Friday March 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM
at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM
with Pastor Matt Cannon officiating. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Proffitt family.