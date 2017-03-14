Obituaries
Robert “Rusty” Russell Scarboro, Clinton
Robert “Rusty” Russell Scarboro, age 60 of Clinton passed away on March 12, 2017. Rusty was born June 6, 1956 in Southern Pines, North Carolina to the late C.A. and Frances Scarboro.
He is survived by:
Sister………………… Gail Hunt & husband Les of Clinton
Brothers……………. Allen Scarboro & his partner Mohamed ElGed Istanbul, Turkey
Jeff Scarboro & wife Terrie of Towanda, PA
Nephew……………. Brian Hunt & wife Betsy
Niece……………….. Lindsay Hall & husband Justin
Aunt………………… Ann McRae of Clinton
Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles
The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Friday, March 17, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Rusty’s graveside will immediately follow the funeral service at the Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com