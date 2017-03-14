BBBTV12

William “Boyd” Steelman, Harriman

William “Boyd” Steelman, age 59 of Harriman, passed away Monday March 13, 
2017, at his home. Boyd attended Trenton Street Baptist Church and graduated 
from The Harriman High School Class of 1975. He was member of The 
Tennessee Association of Professional Surveyors, and the Harriman Lions Club. 
 
He is Preceded in death by parent Floyd and Rubye Steelman, Sister Charlotte 
Ann Adcox, and father-in-law Kenneth Aydelotte. 
 
Survived by: 
 
Wife, Carole A. Steelman of Harriman 
Daughters, Tiffany A. Steelman Kizer (Dustin) of Knoxville, TN 
Kelly Steelman (Breck Harris) of Kingston, TN 
SonsWilliam Chadwick Steelman of Lebanon, TN 
David Keith Steelman (LeAnne) of Angleton, TX 
Mother-in-LawMildred Aydelotte of Harriman 
Sister, Donna Steelman Fairchild (Dennis) of Harriman 
BrotherJames Larry Steelman (Mary) of Petros, TN 
 
GrandchildrenKaty Valentyne Steelman 
William Leonardo Charles Harris 
Aidan Bartleby Steelman 
Sebastian Jude Steelman 
Peregrine Cash Steelman 
 
The family will receive friends Thursday March 16, 2017 at the Kyker Funeral 
Home in Harriman from 6-8pm with funeral to follow, Rev Ted Taylor 
Officiating. Interment will be 1pm Friday March 17, 2017, in Roane Memorial 
Gardens. 
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

