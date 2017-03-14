Obituaries
William “Boyd” Steelman, Harriman
William “Boyd” Steelman, age 59 of Harriman, passed away Monday March 13,
2017, at his home. Boyd attended Trenton Street Baptist Church and graduated
from The Harriman High School Class of 1975. He was member of The
Tennessee Association of Professional Surveyors, and the Harriman Lions Club.
He is Preceded in death by parent Floyd and Rubye Steelman, Sister Charlotte
Ann Adcox, and father-in-law Kenneth Aydelotte.
Survived by:
Wife, Carole A. Steelman of Harriman
Daughters, Tiffany A. Steelman Kizer (Dustin) of Knoxville, TN
Kelly Steelman (Breck Harris) of Kingston, TN
Sons, William Chadwick Steelman of Lebanon, TN
David Keith Steelman (LeAnne) of Angleton, TX
Mother-in-Law, Mildred Aydelotte of Harriman
Sister, Donna Steelman Fairchild (Dennis) of Harriman
Brother, James Larry Steelman (Mary) of Petros, TN
Grandchildren; Katy Valentyne Steelman
William Leonardo Charles Harris
Aidan Bartleby Steelman
Sebastian Jude Steelman
Peregrine Cash Steelman
The family will receive friends Thursday March 16, 2017 at the Kyker Funeral
Home in Harriman from 6-8pm with funeral to follow, Rev Ted Taylor
Officiating. Interment will be 1pm Friday March 17, 2017, in Roane Memorial
Gardens.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com