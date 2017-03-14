BBBTV12

Obituaries

Darrell Lee Goodman, Clinton

Darrell Lee Goodman, age 49, of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at his residence. He was born on November 1, 1967 in Lake City, TN to the late R.C. White and Unavee Goodman. Darrell enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and watching wrestling.
Survivors:
Children:                               Jamie Goodman                                                     Michigan
                                                Sarah Goodman                                                     Lake City
                                                Tiffany Roach                                                          Caryville
Brother:                                Gary Goodman                                                       LaFollette
Sister:                                    Anita Steele                                                              Indiana
Grandchild                           Kaiden Fear
Several other family members and friends.
Visitation:  4:00pm to 5:00pm, Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 5:00pm Thursday, March 16, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment: To follow funeral service at Foust Cemetery in Lake City.
You can also visit Darrell’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

