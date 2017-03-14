Obituaries

Darrell Lee Goodman, Clinton

Darrell Lee Goodman, age 49, of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at his residence. He was born on November 1, 1967 in Lake City, TN to the late R.C. White and Unavee Goodman. Darrell enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and watching wrestling.

Survivors:

Children: Jamie Goodman Michigan

Sarah Goodman Lake City

Tiffany Roach Caryville

Brother: Gary Goodman LaFollette

Sister: Anita Steele Indiana

Grandchild Kaiden Fear

Several other family members and friends.

Visitation: 4:00pm to 5:00pm, Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 5:00pm Thursday, March 16, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Foust Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

