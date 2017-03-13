Obituaries

Brenda Joyce Gaylor, Oliver Springs

Brenda Joyce Gaylor, age 73, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN.

Mrs. Gaylor was born August 29, 1943 in Oliver Springs, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

She spent her life caring for her family as a homemaker. She was a member of New Fairview Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed camping with her husband and grand children.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Opal Morgan; by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Haskel and Grace Gaylor; by brothers and sisters: Avery Morgan, Dave Morgan and Anna Lou Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Gaylor of Oliver Springs; by her daughters, Kristy Mullins and husband Justin of Coalfield and Kim Osborne of Knoxville; by her brothers, Ed Morgan and wife Kathy of Oliver Springs and Junior Morgan and wife Nancy of Oliver Springs; by her sister, Jean Raines and husband Ken of Wartburg; by her grandchildren, Haley Osborne and husband Josh of Braselton, GA, Kaylah and Kaleb Mullins of Coalfield, Hannah Osborne and fiancé Billy Jacob of Knoxville; by her great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Hicks of Braselton, GA and Braxton Mullins of Coalfield; by her sister-in-laws, Betty Hackworth and Wanda Phillips both of Oliver Springs; by special friend Michelle Boles of Karns and by many very special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 between the hours of 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Kenny Raines officiating. A graveside service will be Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at New Fairview Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Gaylor family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

