Howard Douglas “Doug” Hood, Kingston

Mr. Howard Douglas “Doug” Hood, age 59 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 
his residence with his family by his side. Doug was born August 30, 1957 in Dearborn, Michigan. He was a 
member of the F.O.P, Norris Lodge. Doug was preceded in death by parents: Maxine & Howard Hood. 
He is survived by: 
Wife: Karen 
Children: Christina Parrillo (Jason) 
Tamara Jones  
Christopher Hood  
Doug is also survived by sisters: Diana Kuder (Tom) 
Sue Brooks (LeRoy) 
Pam Young (Bob) 
And brother from another mother: Ken Barlow 
Grandchildren: Kaelee, Christopher, Jessica and Jiraiya 
He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces & nephews 
Arrangements are as follows: Saturday, March 25, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm in 
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Chaplain Joe 
Crichton, officiating.  Concluding Services and Interment will follow and be held in the Marietta-Cumberland 
Presbyterian Church Cemetery off Watt Road in Knoxville, Tennessee. Full-Military Honors will be conducted by 
the U. S. Army Honors and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guards.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Howard Douglas Hood. 

