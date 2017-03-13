Obituaries
Howard Douglas “Doug” Hood, Kingston
Mr. Howard Douglas “Doug” Hood, age 59 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017 at
his residence with his family by his side. Doug was born August 30, 1957 in Dearborn, Michigan. He was a
member of the F.O.P, Norris Lodge. Doug was preceded in death by parents: Maxine & Howard Hood.
He is survived by:
Wife: Karen
Children: Christina Parrillo (Jason)
Tamara Jones
Christopher Hood
Doug is also survived by sisters: Diana Kuder (Tom)
Sue Brooks (LeRoy)
Pam Young (Bob)
And brother from another mother: Ken Barlow
Grandchildren: Kaelee, Christopher, Jessica and Jiraiya
He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces & nephews
Arrangements are as follows: Saturday, March 25, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Chaplain Joe
Crichton, officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will follow and be held in the Marietta-Cumberland
Presbyterian Church Cemetery off Watt Road in Knoxville, Tennessee. Full-Military Honors will be conducted by
the U. S. Army Honors and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guards.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Howard Douglas Hood.