Roberta Williams, Rocky Top

Roberta Williams, age 66 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017 at her residence. Roberta attended 1st Baptist Church in Powell and was born May 3, 1950 in Minnesota.

She is survived by:

Husband……………….. Clerden Williams of Rocky Top

Brother……………… George Buchan & wife Karen

Sister-in-law………. Sarah Owsley & husband John of Oak Ridge

Brother-in-law…….. Pete Williams & wife Mary of Rocky Top

Nephews……………. Scott, Nathan, Caleb, & Ross Buchan

Aaron Owsley

Nieces……………… Marie Gibson, Amanda Williams & Racheal Lloyd

Step mother…………… Marilyn Buchan

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. Roberta’s graveside will be at Sartin Cemetery following her funeral. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

