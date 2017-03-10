Obituaries

Juan Cruz Valdez, Rathdrum, Idaho

Mr. Juan Cruz Valdez, age 26 of Rathdrum, Idaho passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his Father, Francisco Valdez.

Survivors include:

Wife: Ura Michelle Valdez of Coeur D’Alene, ID

Sons: Weylin Valdez, Zarek Valdez, & Juan Cruz Valdez, Jr. all of Coeur D’Alene, ID

Mother: Amanda Hodges of Rockwood, TN

Stepfather: Rick King of Oakdale, TN

Sisters: Kim Valdez of Rockwood, TN, & Beth King West of Harriman, TN

Brother: Francisco Valdez (Brittany) of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 5:00-8:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, TN. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Juan Cruz Valdez.

