Rosalee Revels Parker, Kingston

Rosalee Revels Parker, age 88, of Kingston, passed away March 10, 2017, at the Life Care Center of Sparta. She was born June 9, 1928 in Cooper Heights, GA. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston and active in the Young at Heart group as long as she was able. Rosalee owned and operated a beauty salon in Kingston in her earlier years. She also worked at Rite Aid and Kinzer Drug in the pharmacy before retiring. She was a very outgoing person who enjoyed people. In retirement, Rosalee loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips until her health began to fail. Rosalee was preceded in death by her husband, John T. (Ted) Parker who she married on October 25, 1946 in Ringgold, GA; son Terry Lee Parker; parents Obie & Anna Hiers Revels; five brothers & four sisters.

Survivors

Children Philip E. Partin & wife, Jenny of Cookeville Bobby Wayne Parker & wife, Becky of Heiskell Grandchildren Philip Partin, Jr., of Kingston Karla Bow of Lockport, NY Nella Hensley & husband, Shawn of Granville Kevin Parker & wife, Susan of Knoxville Christopher Parker & wife, Sheri of Chatsworth, GA John A. (Tony) Partin of Dunlap Julie Carpenter & husband Josh of Chickamauga, GA Lida Rose Partin of Pikeville Diana Parker of Knoxville Sister Imogene Cagle of Harrison Nineteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 12, 2017, from 12 PM to 2 PM at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2 PM in the chapel. Reverend Jody McLoud will officiate and interment will follow the service at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

