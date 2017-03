Obituaries

Mary Ruth Owens, Heiskell

Mary Ruth Owens, age 79 of Heiskell, passed away on March 8, 2017 at her residence. Mary was born May 9, 1937 in

Everetts, KY to the late Robert & Octavia Lane. The family has chosen to honor Mary’s wishes

and there will be no services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge

of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

