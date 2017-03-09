Obituaries

Francis “Frank” Iaroli, Clinton

Francis “Frank” Iaroli, age 100 of Clinton passed away on March 6, 2017 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living. Frank was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1942 and served as a Chief Petty Officer on board the U.S.S. Ontonagon, AOG-36, during the World War II, and most of his time he spent in the Pacific, transporting and supplying fuel and supplies to the military stationed there. After the war, he joined the Naval Reserves and spent a couple more years in the Reserves. He worked at Bendix as an instrument technician making gyroscopes for space travel during the mercury program. Two of the gyroscopes he worked on were sent into space. Preceded in death by wife, Doris Hamilton Iaroli; parents, Dominick and Anna Iaroli; 4 brothers and 1 sister.

He is survived by:

Special nieces & nephews. Phyllis McCormick & husband Michael Texas

Lenny Schwalm & wife Kathy of New Jersey

Carol Pitrowski & husband Mark of Florida

Numerous other nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral mass will be 2:00 pm, Thursday at St. Therese Catholic Church. Frank’s graveside service will follow at the Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

