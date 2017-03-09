Obituaries
Tommy R. Long, Rockwood
Mr. Tommy R. Long, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Tommy was a Member of Rockwood United Methodist Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Graduate of Rockwood High School Class of 1955. He was a Member of the RHS
Classmates Organization. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army 101st Airborne. He was a Retired Electrical
Engineer at Rockwood Electric Utility with 42 years of service, during which, He worked as a Lineman Forman
and Asst. General Manager. He was a Member of the Local #760 IBEW Union. Tommy was active in the
Community, he help start and built the Ridgeview Girls Softball Field, along with other Community Projects. He is
preceded in Death by Parents: Silas Porter & Bertha Mae Long; Brothers: William S. Long, Sr. & Claude V. “Red”
Long; Sisters: Ophelia Plemmons, Oathalee Tigue, and Ida Rae Smith.
He is survived by:
Daughters: Lora L. Neal (Tim) of Kingston, Tennessee
Joy Renee Long of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Granddaughter: Sarah D. Rainwater of Johnson City, Tennessee
Twin Sister: Ann Long Wilkerson of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood and Roane County Communities
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, March 13, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Dennis Mullen, Rev. David
Pryor, and Pastor Dale Berry, officiating. Interment and Concluding Services will be held on Tuesday, March 14,
2017 at 11:00am at the Oak Grove Cemetery with Full-Military Honors by the U. S. Army and Roane County
Military Memorial Honor Guards.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Tommy R. Long