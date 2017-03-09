Tommy R. Long, Rockwood

Mr. Tommy R. Long , age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Roane

Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Tommy was a Member of Rockwood United Methodist Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Graduate of Rockwood High School Class of 1955. He was a Member of the RHS

Classmates Organization. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army 101 st Airborne. He was a Retired Electrical

Engineer at Rockwood Electric Utility with 42 years of service, during which, He worked as a Lineman Forman

and Asst. General Manager. He was a Member of the Local #760 IBEW Union. Tomm y was active in the

Community, he help start and built the Ridgeview Girls Softball Field, along with other Community Projects. He is

preceded in Death by Parents: Silas Porter & Bertha Mae Long; Brothers: William S. Long, Sr . & Claude V. “Red”