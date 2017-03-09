Obituaries

Evelyn (Sadie) Giles Hammock, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Evelyn (Sadie) Giles Hammock, age 86, departed this world March 7, 2017. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Roane County. She was the daughter of the late George and Nellie Giles. She was the last of eight children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest (Bill) Hammock and an infant daughter.

Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Martha Reagan and children James Jr. Lorne Michael, Richard and wife, Jessie, Crystal, Kimberly, Tiffany and husband, J.T. Lowery; She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 3:30 PM at the Oliver Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Kirby officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hammock family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

