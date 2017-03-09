BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Eva Marie Clinard, Lake City

Obituaries

Eva Marie Clinard, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Eva Marie Clinard, age 61 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her residence. Eva was born on March 7, 1956 to the late Raymond Clinard and Margaret Anthony in Baltimore, Maryland. She loved cleaning, walking, her pets, and spending time with her family and friends. Eva was a member of the Lake City Christian Fellowship. In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her brothers Steven Leonard Roe, and Mark Roe.
Survivors:
Sons                            John Robinson                                                                      Lake City
                                    Ronald Jasper Averill III                                                        Lake City
Daughters                  Melissa Dipinto and Samuel                                                Lake City
                                    Geneva Adkins                                                                      Lake City
Brother                       Michael Clinard                                                                     Baltimore, Maryland
Sisters                         Margaret Ely and Daniel                                                       Rogersville
                                    Susan Gibson                                                                                    Lake City
                                    Geneva Te’Jada                                                                     Baltimore, Maryland
9 Grandchildren
1 Great Grandchild
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
A Graveside Service will follow visitation on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City.
 
You can also view Eva’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: