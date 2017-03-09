Obituaries

Eva Marie Clinard, Lake City

Eva Marie Clinard, age 61 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her residence. Eva was born on March 7, 1956 to the late Raymond Clinard and Margaret Anthony in Baltimore, Maryland. She loved cleaning, walking, her pets, and spending time with her family and friends. Eva was a member of the Lake City Christian Fellowship. In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her brothers Steven Leonard Roe, and Mark Roe.

Survivors:

Sons John Robinson Lake City

Ronald Jasper Averill III Lake City

Daughters Melissa Dipinto and Samuel Lake City

Geneva Adkins Lake City

Brother Michael Clinard Baltimore, Maryland

Sisters Margaret Ely and Daniel Rogersville

Susan Gibson Lake City

Geneva Te’Jada Baltimore, Maryland

9 Grandchildren

1 Great Grandchild

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

A Graveside Service will follow visitation on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City.

You can also view Eva’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

