Obituaries
Eva Marie Clinard, Lake City
Eva Marie Clinard, age 61 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at her residence. Eva was born on March 7, 1956 to the late Raymond Clinard and Margaret Anthony in Baltimore, Maryland. She loved cleaning, walking, her pets, and spending time with her family and friends. Eva was a member of the Lake City Christian Fellowship. In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her brothers Steven Leonard Roe, and Mark Roe.
Survivors:
Sons John Robinson Lake City
Ronald Jasper Averill III Lake City
Daughters Melissa Dipinto and Samuel Lake City
Geneva Adkins Lake City
Brother Michael Clinard Baltimore, Maryland
Sisters Margaret Ely and Daniel Rogersville
Susan Gibson Lake City
Geneva Te’Jada Baltimore, Maryland
9 Grandchildren
1 Great Grandchild
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
A Graveside Service will follow visitation on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City.
You can also view Eva’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.