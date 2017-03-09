Obituaries
Neal W. McCoy, Harriman
Neal W. McCoy, age 96, of Harriman, passed away March 8, 2017, at the Ben
Atchley State Veteran’s Home in Knoxville. He was a member of Woods Chapel
United Methodist church and a veteran of WWII.
Preceded in death by wife Angiolina Ricca McCoy
He is survived by:
DaughterMary McCoy Scandlyn
Granddaughters Melissa and husband Greg Smith
Susan and husband Ashley Calvert
Great GrandsonElias Ashburn Smith
Great Granddaughter Kathleen Claire Smith
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM., Friday, March 10, 2017. at the
Roane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the
family asks donations be made to the Roane County Military Honor Guard, 346
Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN. 37763 . Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is
serving the McCoy family.
