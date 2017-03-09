BBBTV12

Neal W. McCoy, Harriman

Neal W. McCoy, age 96, of Harriman, passed away March 8, 2017, at the Ben 
Atchley State Veteran’s Home in Knoxville.  He was a member of Woods Chapel 
United Methodist church and a veteran of WWII. 
 
Preceded in death by wife Angiolina Ricca McCoy 
 
He is survived by:
DaughterMary McCoy Scandlyn 
Granddaughters Melissa and husband Greg Smith 
Susan and husband Ashley Calvert 
Great GrandsonElias Ashburn Smith 
Great Granddaughter                    Kathleen Claire Smith 
 
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM., Friday, March 10, 2017. at the 
Roane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.  In lieu of flowers, the 
family asks donations be made to the Roane County Military Honor Guard, 346 
Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN.  37763 .  Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is 
serving the McCoy family. 
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

