Page Nelson, Clinton

Page Nelson, age 49 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Page was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lana Greene. She is survived by her husband, Butch Nelson; son, Richard A. Nelson; stepson, Tony Nelson; daughters, Mandy Rice & husband Chris and Kairi Nelson; brother, Matthew Elliot; sister, Stephanie Welch; father-in-law, Elmer Nelson Sr.; grandchildren, Destanie Rice, Josh Rice, Anthony Nelson and Jacob Nelson; best friend, Sandra Foust and many other relatives and friends.

Page’s family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date which will be announced by Jones Mortuary.