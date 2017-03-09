Melissa Lynn Wheeler, Knoxville

BBBTV12

Melissa Lynn Wheelerage 48 formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in 
Aurora , Colorado. She was born December 25, 1968 in Knoxville, TN.  Melissa was of the Baptist faith.  
She enjoyed traveling and listening to music.  Melissa is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Karen 
Parker and brother, Jimmy Corcaran. Survivors include; husband, Joseph Tyler, Aurora, CO; daughter, 
Sarah Ann Parker, Andersonville, TN; son, James Douglas Parker, Andersonville, TN; brother-in-law, Larry 
D. Parker, Briceville, TN and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.  A Graveside 
Service for Melissa will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Norris Memorial 
Gardens in Norris, TN with Rev. Larry Sharp officiatingYou can also visit Melissa’s Guestbook at : 
www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements. 

