Melissa Lynn Wheeler, Knoxville

Melissa Lynn Wheeler , age 48 formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in

Aurora , Colorado . She was born December 25, 1968 in Knoxville, TN. Melissa was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed traveling and listening to music. Melissa is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Karen

Parker and brother, Jimmy Corcaran . Survivors include; husband, Joseph Tyler, Aurora, CO; daughter,

Sarah Ann Parker, Andersonville, TN; son, James Douglas Parker, Andersonville, TN; brother-in-law, Larry

D. Parker, Briceville , TN and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Graveside

Service for Melissa will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Norris Memorial

Gardens in Norris, TN with Rev. Larry Sharp officiating . You can also visit Melissa ’s Guestbook at :