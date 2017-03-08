Russell Borum, Kingston

Russell Borum , age 7 0 , of Kingston, passed away Mon day, March 6 , 2017 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was

born February 13, 1947 in Knoxville . Russ was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church. He was a United States Air Force

veteran who loved his country. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratories as a Research Technician. Rus s was an

amazing cook, gardener, and was great with needlepoint and an avid quilter. He also enjoyed going to fle a markets.

Preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Dozier; aunt & uncle, Blanche & Ed Spraker who raised him; brother, David