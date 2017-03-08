Obituaries
Russell Borum, Kingston
Russell Borum, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was
born February 13, 1947 in Knoxville. Russ was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church. He was a United States Air Force
veteran who loved his country. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratories as a Research Technician. Russ was an
amazing cook, gardener, and was great with needlepoint and an avid quilter. He also enjoyed going to flea markets.
Preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Dozier; aunt & uncle, Blanche & Ed Spraker who raised him; brother, David
Borum.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 44 yearsBarbara Madison Borum of Kingston
ChildrenBrad Borum & wife, Lee of Knoxville
Jamie Borum of Kingston
Josh Borum of Kingston
GrandchildrenPatrick & Skyler Borum of Adams Town, Maryland
CousinPhyllis Marius & husband, John of Lenoir City
Brothers-in-lawKenneth & Wilma Madison of Maryland
Dennis & Dakota Madison of Harriman
Special Friends & CaregiversSherry Oran, Carol McKinney & Monica Powell
Best FriendJack Adams of Kingston
A host of extended family and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service
following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Rick Davenport. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday,
March 10, 2017 at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at
www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.