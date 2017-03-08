BBBTV12

Russell Borum, Kingston

Russell Borumage 70, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.  He was 
born February 13, 1947 in KnoxvilleRuss was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church.  He was a United States Air Force 
veteran who loved his country.  He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratories as a Research Technician.  Russ was an 
amazing cook, gardener, and was great with needlepoint and an avid quilter.  He also enjoyed going to flea markets.  
Preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Dozier; aunt & uncle, Blanche & Ed Spraker who raised him; brother, David 
Borum. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Loving Wife of 44 yearsBarbara Madison Borum of Kingston 
 
ChildrenBrad Borum & wife, Lee of Knoxville 
Jamie Borum of Kingston 
Josh Borum of Kingston 
 
GrandchildrenPatrick & Skyler Borum of Adams Town, Maryland 
 
CousinPhyllis Marius & husband, John of Lenoir City 
 
Brothers-in-lawKenneth & Wilma Madison of Maryland 
Dennis & Dakota Madison of Harriman 
 
Special Friends & CaregiversSherry Oran, Carol McKinney & Monica Powell 
 
Best FriendJack Adams of Kingston 
 
A host of extended family and friends 
 
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service 
following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Rick Davenport.  Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, 
March 10, 2017 at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at 
www.frakerfuneralhome.netFraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

