Anna Mae Woods Morgan, Gilbert, AZ

Anna Mae Woods Morgan, 91, resident of The Oaks senior living community in Gilbert, Arizona, formerly of Barnwell, South Carolina, and Danville, Illinois, passed away on March 3, 2017 at the Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert.

Born in 1925 in Morgan County, Tennessee, Mrs. Morgan was a graduate of Coalfield High School and worked during World War II at the secret government facility in Oak Ridge, TN, where the atomic bomb was developed. Following the war, she became the devoted wife of her late husband of 60 years, Carl M. Morgan.

She was the beloved mother of Phyllis Suckow (Paul) of Ardmore, PA, and Regina Skouson (Sterling) of Gilbert, AZ, and grandmother of Morgan Suckow (Mark Lemerise) of New York, NY.

Mrs. Morgan was a substitute teacher for many years in special needs classes in Bardwell, SC, where she was highly regarded for her patience and kindness. She was a former Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star as well as a member of Baptist churches in each state where she lived. Her hobbies included square dancing with her late husband, gardening, sewing and traditional Southern cooking.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11, from Noon to 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Roy Langley of Wartburg, who is Mrs. Morgan’s nephew by marriage, officiating. Burial will be in Anderson Memorial Park following funeral service.

Mrs. Morgan was predeceased by her parents Richard and Gypsy Rose (nee Jackson) Woods and by her brothers Ernest, Claude, Melvin, John and Leo Woods and by her dear and very close sister Edna Woods Shannon.

