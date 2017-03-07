Obituaries

Ken Wytiaz, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ken Wytiaz, 61, of Clinton Tennessee passed away peacefully in his home during the morning, Thursday, March 2nd. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him, but may they find comfort knowing he died where he wanted, surrounded by people who loved him. Ken was a loving husband and father who put family first, yet managed a successful career in rock mining. Second only to his family, those he worked with will miss his advice, sense of humor and ability to get the job done right. Ken truly lived a charmed life and was taken too soon. Long day, hard night. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth, his sons Greg and Tom and his brother Gary. The service will be a small private affair with close family members. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

