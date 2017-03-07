Obituaries
Randy Leon Duncan, Clinton
Randy Leon Duncan, age 55 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at his home on March 4, 2017.
He was a member of Gospel Baptist Church and employee of Carlisle Tire and Wheel. He was a former
fire fighter with the Clinton Fire Department and was an avid Go Cart racer and loved bowling, all Vol
sports, NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Lou Duncan
and niece, B. J. Miller Brown
He is survived by his sisters: Debra Langlois and Linda Miller both of Clinton; nephews, Jason Rush,
Jeremy Miller, Josh Langlois; niece, Holly Langlois; great nieces and nephews, Kahlea and Gabriel Brown,
Lilly, Lydia and Lexi Baldwin, Jason Jr., Sydnie, Kaleb, Janessa, and Leon Rush; uncle, Larry Bailey; feline
companion, Snowball; many cousins and a host of friends
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble
Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Bill Roop officiating. Family and friends will
meet at the funeral home Friday morning at 10:15 am to proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for
a graveside service at 11 am. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all services.
