BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Randy Leon Duncan, Clinton

Obituaries

Randy Leon Duncan, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Randy Leon Duncan, age 55 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at his home on March 4, 2017. 
He was a member of Gospel Baptist Church and employee of Carlisle Tire and Wheel.  He was a former 
fire fighter with the Clinton Fire Department and was an avid Go Cart racer and loved bowling, all Vol 
sports, NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his parentsLeon and Lou Duncan 
and niece, B. J. Miller Brown 
He is survived by his sisters: Debra Langlois and Linda Miller both of Clintonnephews, Jason Rush, 
Jeremy Miller, Josh Langloisniece, Holly Langloisgreat nieces and nephews, Kahlea and Gabriel Brown, 
Lilly, Lydia and Lexi Baldwin, Jason Jr., Sydnie, Kaleb, Janessa, and Leon Rush; uncle, Larry Bailey; feline 
companion, Snowball; many cousins and a host of friends 
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble 
Funeral Home.  Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Bill Roop officiating.  Family and friends will 
meet at the funeral home Friday morning at 10:15 am to proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for 
a graveside service at 11 am.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all services.  
holleygamble.com 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: