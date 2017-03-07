Featured

Legal Aid Receives Large Grant

Featured, News

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, which is Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm and has an office in Oak Ridge, has received a two-year grant from the Tennessee Bar Foundation to increase foreclosure prevention and community redevelopment legal assistance.

The Tennessee Bar Foundation, the administrator of funds generated through Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts, or IOLTA, in Tennessee, received part of a nationwide donation to IOLTA programs from Bank of America, as part of a settlement of claims with the Justice Department arising from the home mortgage crisis. They have awarded Legal Aid Society $259,640 to give legal assistance to low-income people and seniors in their Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge, and Tullahoma offices, a press release said.

