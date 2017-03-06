John R. Majors, Rockwood

Mr. John R. Majors (MSGT Tennessee Air National Guard, RET.) , age 79, a resident

of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 in Rockwood. He

was born September 30, 1937 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Majors was a member of

the Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockwood

High School. Mr. Majors was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Germany and was a

Retired Master Sergeant with the Tennessee Air National Guard. He was very proud of

his military service including an award for running over 2000 miles. He was also a

retired furnace operator with the former Roane Electric Furnace in Rockwood. One of

his favorite hobbies was raising crows. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl

Majors and Reba Estelle Holloway Majors; brother, Roy Majors; niece, Sandra Irisk; and