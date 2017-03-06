Obituaries
John R. Majors, Rockwood
Mr. John R. Majors (MSGT Tennessee Air National Guard, RET.), age 79, a resident
of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 in Rockwood. He
was born September 30, 1937 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Majors was a member of
the Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockwood
High School. Mr. Majors was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Germany and was a
Retired Master Sergeant with the Tennessee Air National Guard. He was very proud of
his military service including an award for running over 2000 miles. He was also a
retired furnace operator with the former Roane Electric Furnace in Rockwood. One of
his favorite hobbies was raising crows. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl
Majors and Reba Estelle Holloway Majors; brother, Roy Majors; niece, Sandra Irisk; and
nephew, Carl Bostic.
Survivors include:
Sister:Aileen Bostic of Spring City, TN
Nieces and Nephew:Kim DeCarlo of Queens Creek, AZ
Lea Consley of Rockwood, TN
Gina Williamson of Spring City, TN
Eve Goldberg of Rockwood, TN
Roy Majors, Jr. of Grand Rapids, MI
And several Great Nieces and Great Nephews and other relatives and friends.
Caregiver:Sandra Ellison of Roddy, TN
Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 12:00 noon in the Glen
Alice Cemetery in Rockwood for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Roger
Britton officiating. Full military honors will be given by the Tennessee Air National Guard.
An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood
is serving the family of Mr. John R. Majors.