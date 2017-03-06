BBBTV12

John R. Majors, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. John R. Majors (MSGT Tennessee Air National Guard, RET.), age 79, a resident 
of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 in Rockwood. He 
was born September 30, 1937 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Majors was a member of 
the Whites Creek Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockwood 
High School. Mr. Majors was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Germany and was a 
Retired Master Sergeant with the Tennessee Air National Guard. He was very proud of 
his military service including an award for running over 2000 miles. He was also a 
retired furnace operator with the former Roane Electric Furnace in Rockwood. One of 
his favorite hobbies was raising crows. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl 
Majors and Reba Estelle Holloway Majors; brother, Roy Majors; niece, Sandra Irisk; and 
nephew, Carl Bostic. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Sister:Aileen Bostic of Spring City, TN 
 
Nieces and Nephew:Kim DeCarlo of Queens Creek, AZ 
Lea Consley of Rockwood, TN 
Gina Williamson of Spring City, TN 
Eve Goldberg of Rockwood, TN 
Roy Majors, Jr. of Grand Rapids, MI 
 
And several Great Nieces and Great Nephews and other relatives and friends. 
 
Caregiver:Sandra Ellison of Roddy, TN 
 
 
Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 12:00 noon in the Glen 
Alice Cemetery in Rockwood for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Roger 
Britton officiating. Full military honors will be given by the Tennessee Air National Guard. 
An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood 
is serving the family of Mr. John R. Majors. 

