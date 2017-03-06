BBBTV12

Daryl Duncan, Harriman

Mr. Daryl Duncanage 63, of Harriman passed away Thursday 
March 2, 2017 at his homeHe was a veteran of the United States 
Army and enjoyed car racing and football. 
 
He is preceded in death by his brotherDale Duncan 
 
He is survived by his two sonsJared and Austin Duncan of 
Freeport, IL 
ParentsRW and Joyce Helton Duncan 
Four SistersDebbie Langley, Daphne Gipson, Darla Hendrickson, 
amd Dawn Lively 
One Brother: Dennis Duncan 
And a host of other nieces, nephews. 
 
Private Services will be held. 
 
Family requests memorial contributions be sent to Davis Funeral 
Home in Harriman. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Duncan 
family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at 
www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

