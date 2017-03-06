Obituaries
Daryl Duncan, Harriman
Mr. Daryl Duncan, age 63, of Harriman passed away Thursday
March 2, 2017 at his home. He was a veteran of the United States
Army and enjoyed car racing and football.
He is preceded in death by his brother: Dale Duncan
He is survived by his two sons: Jared and Austin Duncan of
Freeport, IL
Parents: RW and Joyce Helton Duncan
Four Sisters: Debbie Langley, Daphne Gipson, Darla Hendrickson,
amd Dawn Lively
One Brother: Dennis Duncan
And a host of other nieces, nephews.
Private Services will be held.
Family requests memorial contributions be sent to Davis Funeral
Home in Harriman.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Duncan
family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.davisfuneralhomes.com