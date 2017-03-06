Obituaries

William Fay Taylor, Rockwood

Mr. William Fay Taylor, age 83, a resident of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, Tennessee. He was born on June 1st, 1933 in Colburty County, Alabama. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Rockwood. Fay retired from the Ford Motor Co. in Ohio after 32 years of service. He served 15 years with the Amherst, Ohio Police Department. Fay also served 6 years in the U.S. Army as a medic. He is preceded in death by his father; Garvin Taylor, Mother; Mertie Taylor Royal, Step-father; Perry Royal, Twin Brother; Ray Taylor, granddaughter; Katie Taylor, Mother-in-law; Nola Hamby, and father-in-law; Ira Hamby.

He is survived by:

Wife: Marie Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Nathan Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Roy Taylor (Sara) of North Carolina

Half-brother Gary Royal of Ohio

Grandchildren: Vicky Taylor of North Carolina

Marshall Taylor of Ohio

Morie Gabor

Great-grandchildren: Vincent, Daniel, and

Sister-in-law: Marietta Hamby of Rockwood, Tennessee

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017, from 1:00pm till 2:00pm. Graveside service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee at 2:00pm with Bro. Todd Houston officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William Fay Taylor.

