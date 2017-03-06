Obituaries

Ronnie Lee Bardill, Harriman

Obituaries

Ronnie Lee Bardill, age 72, of Harriman, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at his residence after a short battle with cancer. He was born September 27, 1944 in Oakdale and a graduate of Oakdale High School. Ronnie was a member of The Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman. He retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a machinist and was a member of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, IAM & AW, Local Lodge 480. Ronnie was also a United States Air Force veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam era. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding and his Tennessee Walking Horses. He also enjoyed square dancing with his friend Betty Thompson. Ronnie treasured time spent with his family, especially time with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Richie Edwin Bardill; parents, Fred & Lena Bardill; brothers, Roy Bardill; sisters, Joyce Powers and Faye Griffith.

SURVIVORS

Children

Rhonda Ragsdale & husband, Lucas of Kingston

Shelly Smith & husband, Shawn of Kingston

Robin Bardill of South Carolina

Grandchildren

Savannah N. Smith, Allison, Madison & Mason Ragsdale of Kingston

Sisters

Shelby Ellis of Rockwood

Delores Heidle & husband, Louis of Wartburg

Margaret Ruppe of Chattanooga

Marie Brown of New Mexico

Brothers

David Bardill & wife, Judy of Kingston

Charles Bardill of North Carolina

Mother Of His Children

Gloria Bardill of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at The Redeemer Lutheran Church in Midtown with Rev. Michael M. Miller officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday at Roane Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

