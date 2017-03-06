Obituaries

Ronald Eugene Hendrickson, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Ronald Eugene Hendrickson, age 63 of Oliver Springs passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 2, 2017. He was born in Harriman to the late Carlos and Mary Hendrickson. Ronnie was an avid golfer and fisherman. He enjoyed picking guitar with his best friends. He was one of eleven children and he had a deep loved his family.

He is survived by:

Son, Ronnie Hendrickson, Jr.;

Daughter, Amanda Disney and husband, Mitchell;

Grandchildren, Kimberly Peters, Joshua and Matthew Disney;

Brothers, Tom, Leonard, Doug (Shirley), Greg, Gary, Terry (Joyce) Walter, and Scottie;

Sisters, Reba Dugger and husband, Mike and Carla Gordon and husband, Willie;

Special friends, Mike Lawson and L.A.;

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family member and great friends.

Ronnie chose cremation. No services are planned at this time. Jackson Funeral Services is honored to serve the Hendrickson Family.

Online condolences can be made at jacksonfuneralservice.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

