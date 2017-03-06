Obituaries

Christopher “Chris” McMillian, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Christopher “Chris” McMillian, age 41 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a fast, courageous fight against cancer. Chris was raised in Clinton, TN but had been living in Oak Ridge, TN for the last 20 years. He attended Faith Promise Church, enjoyed cook outs with friends, fireworks, spending time with his children and taking them to new places, being outdoors and going on drives. He loved his job at Lakewood Place Assisted Living where he worked as a cook. He also loved assisting and caring for the residents at Lakewood Place. Chris was preceded in death by his grandmother, Doris Jones.

Chris is survived by his wife, Christy McMillian; sons, Christopher and Jacob McMillian; daughter, Jasmine McMillian and step daughter, Jordan Trentham; mother, Nancy Knight McMillian; brother, Scott Knight; sister-in-law, Chanda Knight; father and mother-in-law, Bobby & Rhonda Fox; mother-in-law, Kathy White; nephews, Camryn Knight and Terry Taylor; nieces, Skylar Clute and Theresa Taylor; very special family friend who was like a brother, David Trentham & his wife Christina; special dog, Teensy as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and his work family at Lakewood Place Assisted Living. Chris was very special and will be missed by all who knew him.

Chris’s family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 5:00pm – 6:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with his Celebration of Life immediately following at 6:00pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

