Early Friday Morning Shooting in the Blair Community sends one to hospital

What was described as a love triangle, from Sheriff Jack Stockton, resulted in one man being shot in the chest by another man this morning around 4:30am at 224 Pickard Hollow Rd. in the Blair community, between Oliver Springs and Harriman . Stockton told us that Brian Keith Bunch from Oliver Springs was shot once in the chest by a 9mm pistol by Scott McCoy, who said he shot Bunch in self-defense after McCoy said Bunch struck him in the mouth with the end of a shotgun. This all started, according to Sheriff Stockton, after Bunch had made threats he was going to his estranged wife’s home to have an altercation with McCoy. Sheriff Stockton said, this has been an ongoing problem at the residence and his department has made at least 12 trips there for disturbance type calls in the last several months. Brian Bunch was flown by LifeStar to The U.T. Medical Center where he was still at listed in serious but stable condition as of late Friday afternoon. No charges have been filed at this time and Sheriff Stockton said the matter will be turned over to The DA’s Office for their evaluation.

