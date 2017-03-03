Obituaries
Shirley L. McNelley, Rockwood
Mrs. Shirley L. McNelley, age 68 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at her
residence with her family by her side. Mrs. McNelley was of the Baptist Church faith. She was a Class of 1967 RHS
Graduate. She was a Retired Laborer (Local #818 Knoxville, Tennessee) who worked at the K-25 Plant in Oak
Ridge for many years. She was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She was preceded in
Death by Parents: Virgil Sr. & Ruby McNelley; Sister: Mary Cofer; Brother: Edward Lair McNelley; and Niece:
Danielle McNelley
She is survived by:
Son: David McNelley (Amanda) of Harriman, Tennessee
Grandson: Nathan
Sister: Rebecca Bridgeman of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brother: Virgil McNelley, Jr. of Rockwood, Tennessee
Donald “Dump” McNelley of Rockwood, Tennessee
Mike McNelley (Pam) of Crab Orchard, Tennessee
Host of Nieces, and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, March 6, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee, Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Danny Smith,
Officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 11:00am in the Pine
Orchard Cemetery in Pine Orchard.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Shirley L. McNelley