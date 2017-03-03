BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Shirley L. McNelley, Rockwood

Obituaries

Shirley L. McNelley, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Shirley L. McNelley, age 68 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at her 
residence with her family by her side.  Mrs. McNelley was of the Baptist Church faith. She was a Class of 1967 RHS 
Graduate. She was a Retired Laborer (Local #818 Knoxville, Tennessee) who worked at the K-25 Plant in Oak 
Ridge for many years.  She was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.  She was preceded in 
Death by Parents: Virgil Sr. & Ruby McNelley; Sister: Mary Cofer; Brother: Edward Lair McNelley; and Niece: 
Danielle McNelley 
She is survived by:  
Son: David McNelley (Amanda) of Harriman, Tennessee 
Grandson: Nathan 
Sister: Rebecca Bridgeman of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Brother: Virgil McNelley, Jr. of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Donald “Dump” McNelley of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Mike McNelley (Pam) of Crab Orchard, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces, and Nephews 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, March 6, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the 
Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee, Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Danny Smith, 
Officiating.  Concluding Services and Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 11:00am in the Pine 
Orchard Cemetery in Pine Orchard.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Shirley L. McNelley 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: