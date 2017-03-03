Featured

Oliver Springs Man dies in car, police believe man died of natural causes

Oliver Springs Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a still-running car near Oliver Springs High School Thursday afternoon. Police, Fire and EMS personnel all responded to a home at 420 South Kingston Avenue on Thursday and found the man, identified as Ron Hendrickson, age 63, dead inside his car, which was still running.

Hendrickson had been picked up from a store late Wednesday night by a friend and driven to his house. Another friend who went to check on him Thursday found him unresponsive in the car and called 911. Initial indications are that a medical condition contributed to Hendrickson’s death, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

