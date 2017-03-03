BBBTV12

Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Turpin, Harriman

Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Turpin, age 73, passed away Thursday March 2, 2017 
at his home. Kenny enjoyed racing and rebuilding cars. 
 
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hurbert and Thelma Turpin 
Two brothers: Gene and Billy Jack Turpin 
And two sisters: Juanita Beason and Margie Underwood  
 
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Judy Dickerson Turpin 
Two sons: Danny Turpin of Harriman and Barry Gooch of Rockwood 
One daughter: Angie and her husband Tim Stafford of Harriman. 
Sister: Pat Davis also of Harriman. 
Six grandchildren: Chris Turpin, Amanda Turpin, Samantha Lombardo, Rachel 
Pena, Heather Bennett, and Jason Stafford. 
Special friends: Bobby Sutton, Don Gilmore, Leonard Letner and Billy Grigsby 
And a host of other friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday 
March 4, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 
PM with Bro. Greg Russell officiating. The interment will be held following the 
funeral service at the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to be serving the Turpin family. 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

