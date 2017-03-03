Obituaries
Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Turpin, Harriman
Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Turpin, age 73, passed away Thursday March 2, 2017
at his home. Kenny enjoyed racing and rebuilding cars.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hurbert and Thelma Turpin
Two brothers: Gene and Billy Jack Turpin
And two sisters: Juanita Beason and Margie Underwood
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Judy Dickerson Turpin
Two sons: Danny Turpin of Harriman and Barry Gooch of Rockwood
One daughter: Angie and her husband Tim Stafford of Harriman.
Sister: Pat Davis also of Harriman.
Six grandchildren: Chris Turpin, Amanda Turpin, Samantha Lombardo, Rachel
Pena, Heather Bennett, and Jason Stafford.
Special friends: Bobby Sutton, Don Gilmore, Leonard Letner and Billy Grigsby
And a host of other friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday
March 4, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 1:00
PM with Bro. Greg Russell officiating. The interment will be held following the
funeral service at the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.
